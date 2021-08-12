Lane Closures on North Virginia Street in Cold Springs Begin Aug. 16

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures will begin Aug. 16 on North Virginia Street in Reno’s North Valleys as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the roadway.

Beginning Aug. 16 through the end of August, single lane closures will take place weekdays between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on sections of North Virginia Street between Stead Boulevard and the Nevada-California state line in Cold Springs.

One-way traffic with traffic flaggers and pilot cars will be in place to safely guide motorists through the road work zone, with travel delays of up to 30 minutes. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions. The road work schedule is subject to change.

Known as a slurry seal, the roadway will be resurfaced with a sealing layer of asphalt as an economical method to reduce roadway cracking and rutting.

The section of roadway between North Red Rock Road and White Lake Parkway will remain gravel.

State transportation information is available at dot.nv.gov or by contacting (775) 888-7000.