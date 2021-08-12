August 12, 2021 - Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Director of Communication Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. *MUGSHOT AVAILABLE HERE*

~ Keith Didieu of Manassas pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession of child pornography in Prince William Circuit Court ~

RICHMOND (August 12, 2021) – Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Steve Keith Didieu, 43, of Manassas, pleaded guilty today to seven counts of possession of child pornography in Prince William Circuit Court. Attorney General Mark R. Herring made the announcement after the guilty plea was accepted by Circuit Court Judge Petula C. Metzler. Didieu will be sentenced on December 2, 2021.

“Any individual who partakes in exploiting children should be brought to justice for their heinous crimes,” said Attorney General Herring . “Possessing child pornography significantly contributes to the cycle of abuse that these young victims endure and this defendant played a role in the further victimization of these children. I want to thank my team as well as our federal and state partners for their continued dedication to protecting children and holding those who hurt or exploit them accountable.”

“Time and time again, child predators abuse positions of trust to prey on children. Law enforcement officers are not above the law,” said Special Agent in Charge Raymond Villanueva of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. “Each time an image or video is shared, the child is victimized all over again. The investigative work of our agents and the Northern Virginia – D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in a guilty plea for this former federal officer.”

Evidence presented in court showed that Didieu communicated with other online users to trade images of child pornography through a variety of social media platforms. The child pornography found in Didieu’s social media accounts featured children as young as toddlers being sexually abused. Didieu was identified through records associated with his social media accounts, and he was employed as an officer with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency when he committed the crimes. As part of the plea, Didieu will have to register as a sex offender following imprisonment.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, as part of the Northern Virginia – D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant Attorney General Melissa Chong of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with cooperation from the Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

# # #