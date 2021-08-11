Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,545 in the last 365 days.

School board asks Supreme Court to end Governor’s pandemic emergency declaration

Adding yet another case to the Supreme Court’s pandemic docket, the Orange County Board of Education and others yesterday filed this original writ petition asking the court to terminate Governor Gavin Newsom’s March 2020 proclamation of a state of emergency in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

You just read:

School board asks Supreme Court to end Governor’s pandemic emergency declaration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.