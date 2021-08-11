The state Supreme Court rejected a challenge Wednesday by two Republican legislators to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s power to issue emergency orders, on subjects including mail-in voting and business shutdowns, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsom wins Supreme Court cases on his power to issue emergency orders
