Doctor Exposes the Shadowy World of Health Care in America

Dr. David Wilcox believes in proactive patient education. From early reviews: “A must-read for every American citizen;” “This is info everyone should know.”

Dr. David Wilcox uses his three decades of experience “to educate the average American on how to navigate the complexities of the American Healthcare System"

Health care is complex, and that is not an accident. It is a strategy on the part of those who benefit from your health care dollars ...” — Dr. David Wilcox

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone needs health care at some point in their lives, and wouldn’t it be nice if navigating through the system was as easy as buying a new car? Actually, it should be even easier, right? Because car salespeople aren’t reputed to be the most trustworthy people in the world. Well, when you throw the covers off the American Healthcare System, you reveal a lot of shady individuals all vying for your health care dollars.

Dr. David Wilcox, with three decades of experience in health care, has a sharp warning for you: “Health care is complex, and that is not an accident. It is a strategy on the part of those who benefit from your health care dollars to keep the general public from knowing what is really going on in the healthcare system.”

His eye-opening book – How to Avoid Being a Victim of the American Healthcare System: A Patient’s Handbook for Survival – levels the playing field, enabling consumers of health care to understand how to avoid getting caught in the systemic net. After all, we will all be consumers of health care at some point in our lives.

In his own words, Dr. Wilcox’s book explores “what to do if you have to go to a hospital, how to handle an insurance company’s claim denial, how to find an alternative to high-priced prescriptions, and why the current pay-for-fee system is inadequate. You will also discover the direction the healthcare system needs to move in, to holistically care for you, the patient … information that the health care entities would prefer you didn’t know.”

Early reviewers of the book give it high praise: “A must-read for every American citizen” … “Great information on navigating our complicated and ridiculous healthcare system” … “This is info everyone should know.”

Dr. David Wilcox is a health care professional who believes proactive patient education enables those accessing the healthcare system to be better partners in their health care. He also believes that everyone has the right to access the American Healthcare System safely. A Doctorate-prepared nurse who also holds a Master’s in Health Administration and is Board Certified in Nursing Informatics, Dr. Wilcox has nearly three decades of health care experience as a bedside nurse, hospital administrator and in health care information technology, which has helped him to develop his unique perspective on the American Healthcare System.