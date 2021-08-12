» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks Reschedules Elephant Rocks St...

Missouri State Parks Reschedules Elephant Rocks State Park Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing Event for Aug. 14

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 12, 2021 – Due to forecasted cloud cover, the Perseid Meteor Shower viewing event at Elephant Rocks State Park has been rescheduled for Aug. 14.

To mark this year’s biggest summer meteor shower, Elephant Rocks State Park staff invites the public to a rare after-dark event at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The Perseid Meteor Shower is caused by particles released by the 109P/Swift-Tuttle Comet and can be seen with the naked eye. Park staff will be available to direct visitors to the best and safest areas to view the shower.

All are welcome and encouraged to dress for changeable summer conditions. It is often warmer on the rocks early in the evening as they radiate the heat they stored up in the hot summer sun all day. It then cools off as the night progresses, so be prepared to add layers as needed. Also be prepared to deal with insects like mosquitoes and ticks.

Please remember to bring in only what you will be able to carry out when you leave. Trash receptacles are provided at the parking lot of the park.

Participants are encouraged to be respectful of other visitors and to bring portable chairs and blankets to keep warm. Avoid excessive use of artificial lights and excessive noise during the event. No tents or other invasive camping equipment, such as propane heaters or lanterns, will be allowed. Absolutely no campfires will be allowed.

Telescopes and binoculars are not needed to view the shower, but are welcome.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Elephant Rocks State Park is located at 7406 Highway 21, Belleview. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-546-3454.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

