Aviation Commission continues airport capacity work with virtual meeting Aug. 2

OLYMPIA – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission will meet virtually on Thursday, Aug. 26 to discuss recommendations for meeting the state’s aviation capacity needs.

Meeting topics will include aviation-related environmental issues and the potential for emerging aeronautics technology to offset those effects. The CACC will also review findings from its recent public opinion survey and discuss its future public outreach plans.

A public comment period is scheduled from 9:10 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. The rest of the meeting is open to the public for observation.

Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission meeting

When 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26

Where Virtual meeting through Microsoft Teams Meeting, bit.ly/CACCAUGUST2021 Or call into the meeting: 1-206-531-0324 / Conference ID: 800 846 611#

Details Information and help to attend virtual meeting

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

Summaries from previous meetings are available on the CACC website.

About the Commercial Aviation Coordination Commission

The CACC was created by the Legislature in Substitute Senate Bill 5370 to ensure Washington can meet future commercial aviation demands. In December 2020, the CACC released its Phase I report (pdf 204 KB), which listed six preliminary airport sites with potential for expansion. The report also included a proposal to meet near-term aviation demand at two or more existing airports while the work to locate a new airport continues. The 2021 Legislature approved a proviso extension to the CACC’s work to Feb. 15, 2023.

The six preliminary airport sites are: Arlington Municipal Airport, Bremerton National Airport, Paine Field (Snohomish County), Sanderson Field Airport (Shelton), Tacoma Narrows Airport (Gig Harbor), and Ed Carlson Memorial Field (south Lewis County). These airports could meet some of the demand for air passenger service, air cargo operations and/or general aviation.

The Legislature directed three phases for CACC work: Phase I, develop a short list of six airports; Phase II, identify the top two airports; Phase III, choose a single preferred location by a 60% majority vote.

The CACC’s 15 voting and 11 nonvoting members include representatives from the aviation industry, the public, airport communities, freight industry, state and local agencies and elected officials. The Washington State Department of Transportation provides the CACC technical assistance and staff support from its Aviation Division.