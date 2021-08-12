Angler comments wanted on proposed fishing rule changes in the Salmon Region

Idaho Fish and Game is currently seeking public comments on proposed fishing regulation changes for the 2022-2024 seasons. In the Salmon Region, the three proposed changes are:

Proposal 1: Remove the 14-inch minimum length limit on trout in the Lemhi River (maintain no harvest of cutthroat trout).

Proposal 2: Remove the 14-inch minimum length limit on trout in the Pahsimeroi River (maintain no harvest of cutthroat trout).

Proposal 3: In Stanley Lake, reduce harvest of recently stocked large sterile lake trout by reducing the daily bag limit. Of the 6-trout bag limit, only 2 lake trout may be retained.

Anglers can review and comment on each of these proposals by visiting the Public Involvement page on Fish and Game's website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/rules/fish/proposals/salmon. Comments will be taken until 11 p.m. Sunday Aug. 29.

Anglers with specific questions about the proposals are encouraged to contact the Salmon Regional Office at 208-756-2271.