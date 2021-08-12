Submit Release
Angler comments wanted on proposed fishing rule changes in the Salmon Region

Idaho Fish and Game is currently seeking public comments on proposed fishing regulation changes for the 2022-2024 seasons. In the Salmon Region, the three proposed changes are:

  • Proposal 1: Remove the 14-inch minimum length limit on trout in the Lemhi River (maintain no harvest of cutthroat trout).
  • Proposal 2: Remove the 14-inch minimum length limit on trout in the Pahsimeroi River (maintain no harvest of cutthroat trout).
  • Proposal 3: In Stanley Lake, reduce harvest of recently stocked large sterile lake trout by reducing the daily bag limit. Of the 6-trout bag limit, only 2 lake trout may be retained.  

Anglers can review and comment on each of these proposals by visiting the Public Involvement page on Fish and Game's website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/rules/fish/proposals/salmon. Comments will be taken until 11 p.m. Sunday Aug. 29.

Anglers with specific questions about the proposals are encouraged to contact the Salmon Regional Office at 208-756-2271.

