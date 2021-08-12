Submit Release
I-76 East (Schuylkill Expressway) Lane Closure Tuesday, Wednesday Nights for ITS Repair in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a right lane closure between the Belmont Avenue and City Avenue (U.S. 1 South) interchanges in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, August 17, and Wednesday, August 18, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel in the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur. The contractor’s schedule is weather dependent.

This work is part of the recently completed project to install Variable Speed Limit (VSL) and Queue Detection and Warning (QDW) systems along 14 miles of I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between King of Prussia and Philadelphia. For additional details, visit www.transform76.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

