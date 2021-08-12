Southbound I-476 Right Lane Closure over U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) for Expansion Dam Damage in Marple Township, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling south on the bridge carrying Interstate 476 over U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) in Marple Township, Delaware County, will encounter a right lane closure due to expansion dam damage, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The right lane on the southbound I-476 bridge over U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) will remain closed until PennDOT engineers can fully assess the damage and develop a plan to repair the structure.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel because backups and delays will occur.

The I-476 bridge over U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) was built in 1990. The nine-span I-beam bridge is 1,091 feet long, 115 feet wide and carries approximately 48,000 vehicles per day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

