Southbound I-476 Right Lane Closure over U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) for Expansion Dam Damage in Marple Township, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling south on the bridge carrying Interstate 476 over U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) in Marple Township, Delaware County, will encounter a right lane closure due to expansion dam damage, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

The right lane on the southbound I-476 bridge over U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) will remain closed until PennDOT engineers can fully assess the damage and develop a plan to repair the structure. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel because backups and delays will occur.  

The I-476 bridge over U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) was built in 1990. The nine-span I-beam bridge is 1,091 feet long, 115 feet wide and carries approximately 48,000 vehicles per day. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

