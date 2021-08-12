U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Lane Closure for Local Trail Improvement Project in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 202 (DeKalb Pike) motorists will encounter a right lane closure in both directions at the Saulin Boulevard Intersection in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, August 16, through Saturday, Saturday August 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for construction activities under a local trail project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This county-owned project consists of improving mobility for the traveling public along the Chester Valley Trail.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

