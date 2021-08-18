Environmental Activist Daniel Michael Hurt Discusses How Small Beach Cleanups Can Have a Major Impact
Environmental activist Daniel Michael Hurt recently discussed how small beach cleanups can have major positive impacts.
Cleaning up your local beach doesn't have to be a massive event to have a major impact”FORT LAUDERDALE, , FL, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small actions to aid the environment can make major impacts. Daniel Michael Hurt is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida local who believes in the major impact beach cleanups can have. He recently discussed the benefits of performing beach cleanups, whether it's a major city-wide event or a handful of friends picking up trash during a day at the beach.
"Cleaning up your local beach doesn't have to be a massive event to have a major impact," Daniel Michael Hurt said. "Just a small beach cleanup can benefit marine life, your personal safety, and the local economy. It's truly a no-brainer to perform regular beach cleanups, no matter how small or large."
Hurt began by explaining that beach cleanups greatly benefit marine life. Cleanups help remove the plastic and other unwanted debris that may otherwise enter the ocean and be consumed by marine animals.
Plastics and other waste that end up in the ocean can also cause health problems for humans. Tiny fragments of plastic that enter the ocean are consumed by fish, and humans later consume that fish at home or in restaurants. A study performed at Ghent University in Belgium stated that the average person who consumes seafood ingests 11,000 tin pieces of plastic each year. Chemicals in plastic can accumulate over time and cause major health problems.
"The waste that enters our ocean often contains toxic chemicals," Daniel Michael Hurt said. "Fish and other sea creatures ingest these chemicals, then we ingest those sea creatures when we eat them. Even simply swimming in toxic waters can be extremely harmful for ourselves and marine life."
Daniel Michael Hurt explained that one cigarette butt can contaminate eight liters of water. That means picking up a handful of cigarette butts can have a major impact on the waters in which we swim and play.
Helping keep beaches clean and free of litter can also help local economies. Tourists enjoy beaches that are clean more than those that are covered in waster. Similarly, clean waters can be beneficial to those conducting scuba diving, snorkeling, or fishing tours. Cleaning your local beach can benefit your entire community.
"Cleaning my local beaches is never a task I dread," Daniel Michael Hurt said. "I grab a group of friends, we spend a day on the beach, and we pick up some trash while we're there. It's something everyone can take a few minutes out of their beach day to do."
