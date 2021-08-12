The Patton Logistics Group to Expand in Pulaski County, Creating 63 New Jobs

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that The Patton Logistics Group will invest $11 million to expand its trucking, logistics, and warehousing operation in the New River Valley Commerce Park in Pulaski County. The company will expand its newly-constructed 250,000-square-foot logistics center by an additional 150,000 square feet. This expansion will include a trucking operations and maintenance center that will provide the infrastructure to support a future investment in electric trucks. Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania for the expansion project, which will create 63 new jobs. Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball attended the announcement today in Dublin, Virginia.

“The Patton Logistics Group has become a significant employer in Pulaski County and the New River Valley since they came to Virginia two years ago,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth’s extensive infrastructure networks, business-friendly environment, and dependable and skilled workforce provide companies like Patton with the tools they need to succeed and are just a few of the reasons why Virginia is the best state for business. We are excited to support Patton’s growth in Southwest Virginia.” The Patton Logistics Group is comprised of three affiliate companies employing over 150 people in Virginia, where its Pulaski County facility serves as a critical hub for major clients in the Eastern United States markets. Watsontown Trucking Company is a family-owned-and-operated asset-based motor carrier founded in 1941. Nationwide, they operate a fleet of 450 trucks and 1,400 trailers. Patton Logistics, LLC was organized in 2013 as an affiliated entity of Watsontown Trucking Company to provide transportation brokerage and third-party logistics services for its expanding customer base. Patton Warehousing, LLC was formed in 2015 and currently manages 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, and Virginia. The Patton Logistics Group management team has over 200 years of combined transportation and logistics knowledge and provides integrated supply chain solutions ranging from motor carrier transportation, warehousing, distribution services, logistics, and brokerage sourcing.

“Patton Logistics Group’s substantial investment to expand its operation in the New River Valley is welcome news for Southwest Virginia,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “I applaud the efforts of all those involved to make this possibility a reality, resulting in more jobs and a boost to Pulaski’s economy.” “The Patton Logistics Group’s second major expansion to its Pulaski County facility after only four months in operation demonstrates how highly companies value Virginia’s strategic location and sophisticated transportation infrastructure,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Patton’s reinvestment solidifies the Commonwealth’s position as a premier supply chain destination and is a testament to the New River Valley’s strengths in this sector. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the company as they grow in the region.”

“Our major expansion into Pulaski County in 2020 was the result of our confidence in the people of Southwest Virginia to perform various supply chain solutions for our clients at a new logistics center,” said Steve Patton, President of The Patton Logistics Group. “That confidence has only grown, and just four months into this endeavor, we have decided to expand. I thank my coworkers in Dublin for their hard work in getting this operation off the ground. The close proximity to major Interstates 81 and 77 has proven invaluable to our trucking company and has spurred this significant investment for a new trucking operations center. We are excited about our future in Southwest Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pulaski County, Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority, and Onward New River Valley to secure this project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $225,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pulaski County with the project. Patton Logistics is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Patton Logistics is one of the newest members of our esteemed business community, so to see the company rapidly expand operations in Pulaski County gives us great confidence in its strong commitment to serve the logistics needs of the region,” said Joseph Guthrie, Chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “We are honored to be the home of the New River Valley Commerce Park within the County, and will continue to work with the Commonwealth and our fellow member jurisdictions to help shape the New River Valley into a premier manufacturing and distribution region by supporting the expansion plans of key industrial partners like Patton Logistics.” “On behalf of the 11 localities that participate in Virginia's First Regional Industrial Facility Authority, we want to once again welcome Patton as they embark on their second expansion in two years,” said Mary Biggs, Chair of Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority. “We believe that there is no better place in the world to build and expand than the New River Valley Commerce Park. Patton, in a short amount of time, has become an important part of the industrial infrastructure of our region.” “Patton Logistics Group’s continued investment in the New River Valley signifies the confidence companies have in our region’s workforce, business climate, and infrastructure,” said Scott Blankenship, Chairman of Onward NRV. “The substantial investment and job creation will not only positively impact Pulaski County, it will ripple throughout the regional economy. We look forward to Patton Logistics’ continued growth and success.” “This expansion by Patton Logistics Group is great news for Pulaski County, and a tremendous example of the competitive value that Southwest Virginia offers to new and existing companies,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “I congratulate the company on their investment and wish them great success.”

“The Patton Logistics Group's expansion in Pulaski is not just an investment in the New River Valley, but an investment in Southwest Virginia,” said Delegate Nick Rush. “I extend my personal well-wishes to their entire team and look forward to the Group's continued success.”