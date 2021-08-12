Be Part of the Solution to Pollution in the Inland Bays Aug. 28 Boat Captains Needed to Volunteer

Rehoboth Beach, Del. — Volunteers with boats are needed to help the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays to remove debris from the Bays during the Annual Inland Bays Clean Up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The effort will focus on the shores along Rehoboth and Indian River Bays by boat, while the Delaware Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway groups will be coordinating cleanups on land. The water-based cleanup, which has been organized by the Center since the early 2000s, is supported by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).

Previous cleanup efforts have netted thousands of pounds of trash, including plastic bottles and bags, tires, cans, wrappers, fishing gear and docking lumber. Trash in local waterways can be harmful to both Bay users and a variety of coastal and aquatic life including birds, fish and mammals such as dolphins.

Volunteers collect trash in past Inland Bays Clean Ups

The Center is in need of boat captains with power boats to collect and transport debris. Boat captains interested in volunteering should contact Program Manager Bob Collins at 302-226-8105 ext. 711 or at jamesfarm@inlandbays.org.

Non-boat owners will also be needed to help with the trash collection on the water, as well as unloading what’s collected into a dumpster on land. Volunteers can register for the 2021 Clean Up online at tinyurl.com/InlandBaysCleanUp. Advance registration is required so that the Center can reserve adequate space on the boats.

Volunteers will be assigned to specific cleanup locations on the day of the event at the launch point: Massey’s Landing Public Boat Ramp, located at the end of Long Neck Road in Millsboro.

Volunteers should be prepared for the weather (including cooler, breezy conditions on the water) and should dress for dirty and wet conditions. Work gloves are recommended and closed-toe shoes are required. Those who have access to lifejackets should bring one, as they are required onboard any boat used during the cleanup. Lifejackets will be provided as needed. Volunteers also should plan to bring their own water and snacks or lunch as refreshments will not be provided.

Each volunteer must sign a waiver to participate (which will be available the day-of). This event is not recommended for children under 12, and participants under 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

The Center will be following the CDC and state guidelines regarding COVID-19.

DNREC is once again lending support through its Delaware Natural Resources Police. Sponsors include the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, Dewey Beach Lions Club, GFL Environmental/Waste Industries of Delaware, state Senator Ernie Lopez and the Delaware Solid Waste Authority’s Community Cleanup Initiative.

For more information, please contact Program Manager Bob Collins at 302-226-8105 ext. 711 or email communications@inlandbays.org.

About The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is a nonprofit organization established in 1994, and is one of 28 National Estuary Programs. With its many partners, the Center works to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watershed. Learn more at inlandbays.org.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact: Bob Collins, Program Manager, 302-226-8105 ext. 711

###