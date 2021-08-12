Submit Release
New Purposeful Service Launches Help Your US Friends and Family in India

Refer your tech friends for jobs to Recruiting for Good, after 90 days of employment; we will send your mama in India $500 #sendmamamoney #helpyourfriends #landsweetjob www.SendMamaMoney.com

Recruiting for Good helps talented candidates land sweet jobs. #landsweetjob #usetalentforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Not all recruiters are created equally some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com

Refer your tech friends to Recruiting for Good. After the staffing agency finds them a job, and they complete probation; R4G will send your mom in India $500.

As an immigrant to the US, and a college graduate, I am grateful to use my recruiting talent to help companies find talented tech professionals who love to make a positive impact and live in the USA.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals, and make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good currently has a client that will sponsor H1 visas for tech professionals in data analysis, data engineering, and data science.

How to Help Your Friends and Family in India?

1. Do you have a friend in tech looking for a job? Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com your friend's contact information.
2. After Recruiting for Good helps your tech friend land a job and they complete 90 days of employment;
3. Recruiting for Good will send your mama money ($500 to India).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Not all recruiters are created equally some of us work for GOOD. We help talented professionals land sweet jobs to improve the quality of their life."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepostiveimpact #useyourtalentforgood @recruitingforgood Let Recruiting for Good represent you, land a job you deserve and earn a sweet perk.

Recruiting for Good provides US companies creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow. Our staffing agency offers retained search services, contract, and contract to hire solutions.

Recruiting for Good strives to deliver a personal service for professionals seeking representation. With over 25 years in business, we have successfully placed professionals who have thrived in the US and improved their lives.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
13107208324
email us here
