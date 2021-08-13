The Business Toolkit Delivers Branding Concepts and Designs to Over 3,200 Businesses in Its First Year in Business

An industry leader in marketing, branding, and design has reached a high level of success in its first year in business.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Business Toolkit announced today that it has delivered branding concepts and designs to more than 3,200 businesses in its first year in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve so many businesses during our first year in business,” said Stefan Jugmohan, CEO of The Business Toolkit, a company that specializes in transforming startups to Fortune 500 companies. “Our estimations were 1,150 for our one-year milestone.”

Jugmohan went on to reveal that The Business Toolkit’s revenue went from zero to six figures within six months.

“Our compounding growth proved our competitive advantage,” Jugmohan stressed before adding, “We believe that anything short of perfection is unacceptable and we help our clients realize their vision with the highest level of direct communication, satisfaction and trustworthiness.”

In addition to The Business Toolkit delivering branding concepts and designs to more than 3,200 businesses in its first year in business, the company also recently launched its design services in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK). Services include logo design, logo animation (motion graphics), product packaging (labels, book covers, front and back product packaging with bar codes, and more), marketing materials, social media marketing, and web development.

As to how customers rate The Business Toolkit’s services, one customer identified as Josh A. Nash, highly recommends them.

“These guys call you and talk over what you want,” he said before adding, “They listen to your every word and give you exactly what you ask for. I had some company logos done; three different logos per company and was only charged a small fee for a perfect outcome. I am 100 percent satisfied. My business isn't finished with Toolkit. It doesn't get any better than this.”

For more information, please visit thebusinesstoolkit.com/logo-design and thebusinesstoolkit.com/web-development.

About The Business Toolkit

The Business Toolkit is a U.S. based firm geared towards equipping businesses with an extensive array of state-of-the-art branding concepts/designs to dominate their respective industries and markets.

