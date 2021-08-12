» News » 2021 » Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio State Historic ...

Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio State Historic Site hosts public information meeting Aug. 26

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 12, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio State Historic Site on Thursday, Aug. 26. The meeting will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the site, located at 3616 Belleview, Kansas City.

Guided tours of the home and studio will be available before and after the meeting. As part of this meeting, in honor of the 200th year of Missouri statehood, the Missouri State Parks bicentennial quilts will be on display.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Thomas Hart Benton Home and Studio State Historic Site is located at 3616 Belleview Ave., Kansas City. For more information about the meeting, please contact the site at 816-931-5722.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

