Latest News: Librarian of Congress Announces Executive Appointments

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden today announced three top leadership appointments that together bring decades of experience in the field of library advocacy, services, management, and planning.

Jason Broughton will serve as Director of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled, Aslihan Bulut has been appointed as Law Librarian of Congress, and Robin Dale has been named Deputy Librarian for Library Collections and Services.

