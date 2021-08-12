David Jonathan Benouaich Provides Insights on Innexo’s Contributions to Healthcare Industry

Investing in Startup Biotech Companies with Specific R&D of Innovative Drugs and Therapies Using Stem Cell and Exosomes

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Jonathan Benouaich, the founder of Innexo has recently shared a few important insights on Innexo’s contributions to the medical and healthcare industry. During the interview, Mr. Benouaich also shared the company’s investment plan for 2022. Innexo.io invests in startup biotech companies that are involved in the research and development of innovative drugs and therapies especially using stem cells and exosomes. Covid-19 might have put a hold on a lot of startup plans and would have definitely led many new and old companies towards an economic downfall. While the reasons are quite obvious, Innexo has taken advantage of the same pandemic for the benefit of several other biotech companies. A lot of these startups are undergoing rapid R&D ever since the pandemic started.

While some are working on finding new medicines, others are involved in finding drugs and treatments through stem cell therapy. As a result, there will be a steep rise in demand for medical equipment, lab testing supplies, and other logistics. And Mr. Benouaich believes that growing economies such as India and a few other Southeast Asian countries are offering better prospects in terms of encouraging startups in this niche. And this is the perfect time to invest in these biotech companies who are working on stem cells and exosomes; which are believed to be potent enough to fight Covid-19. These drugs, treatments, and therapies focus on healing, reducing inflammation, generating new cells to fight against immunity degraders, and so on.

Innexo has already invested in Israeli counterparts from the field of biotechnology. They are currently working with several startups on their new projects and the results are nothing short of exemplary. They are also in the process of seeking approvals from the regulatory authorities and health ministries to conduct further research. The company believes that these investment projects are likely to double in terms of revenue due to the growing demand for budding biotech companies that deliver promising solutions to combat Covid-19. Prior to this David Jonathan Benouaich was experimenting with other niches and global markets.

The strategy was to invest in Agrotech industries in developing countries which was a huge success. Financing infra tech projects in emerging nations also proved to be beneficial for the society in terms of creating employment opportunities for the locals. The next five years are going to be about healthcare and the medical industry, especially in developing economies. And this is exactly the strategy that Innexo has in mind currently. Mr. Benouaich and several other industry experts believe that stem cells and exosomes will contribute and reshape the entire pandemic situation. Financing the biotech startups will bring new hopes in the form of new drugs and medical therapies. Innexo hopes to welcome 2022 with the same positive attitude and innovative drugs.

