Exeedme Celebrates the Launch of COD: Warzone with a $10K Prize Pool Competition

Exeedme is celebrating the launch of the first cross-platform title- Call of Duty: Warzone with a 10k$ Tournament that can be played on PlayStation, Xbox & PC

PORTUGAL, August 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exeedme , the pioneering #Play2Earn platform, is launching the second game on its platform, Call of Duty: Warzone, and they are marking the occasion with the largest tournament in their history, worth 10.000 USD in terms of its prizepool.Exeedme, the Portugal-based gaming company, is adding a second game to their platform: Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s a game with worldwide reach and a sizable audience. One hundred million players play COD: Warzone, and Activision has also announced that the entire series has already sold over 400 million copies of COD games.Exeedme operates on a #Play2Earn model, which seeks to shift focus from the industry’s current standard business model, Free2Play (which consists of purportedly offering games for free and then generating revenue through in-game purchases), to a blockchain-powered model where users will be able to monetise their gaming time, regardless skill-level. Warzone players worldwide will now be able to turn their efforts into actual earnings if they choose to play via Exeedme. The addition of this game also changes the way every gamer interacts with the platform, since it brings the cross platform feature to Exeedme. It is now possible to Play2Earn at any device (PlayStation, Xbox or PC).This occasion will be celebrated with a tournament, dubbed The Ultimate Warzone Series. This will be the largest tournament the platform has hosted, and it will comprise 7 days of gaming (from the 13th to the 20th of August). Any player will be welcome to join and play as much as they want, as long as they are registered with Exeedme. The buy-in is set at 1 USD per day, but any newcomer to the platform has 5 USDs for free until the 13th of August and 3 USDs from the 14th of August onwards.The prize-pool, which is set at a total of 10.000 USD, will be divided between daily ladders (714 USD per day will be divvied up among the top 5 players) and a main ladder, which will encompass the whole of the tournament (to a total of 5000 USD to be shared by the top 5).There are no limits set by Exeedme to how much anyone can play or to how many matches can be played. Daily ladder winners will be whoever is ahead at the end of every day, and the main ladder will be won by whoever is ahead when the tournament finishes. Every player will be graded on their five best matches.“Anyone who knows what Exeedme is about knows that this is pretty close to our ideal gaming scenario. Gamers will earn by playing one of the most important games in the world, and they can play as much or as little as they want, on the platform of their preference. Gamers get to define what scores you need to win, and how many matches are played. Almost everything is in their hands. That’s the dream”, said Nuno Fernandes, CEO of Exeedme. Click here to join the competition.Nuno Fernandes, Exeedme CEO, is available for further comments or interviews.About ExeedmeExeedme is a trusted and fair play-to-earn ecosystem that allows gamers of all skill levels, developers and gaming communities to monetize their skills and efforts with the power of innovations such as decentralized finance and NFTs. With Exeedme, gamers can play their favorite games, and earn rewards for participating and progressing, which ultimately enables all players to make money off of their skills.

