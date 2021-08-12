Jeffrey Hilowitz, United States Air Force Captain, designed the glasses for Air Force One

Dr. Jeffrey Hilowitz served as Captain in the US Air Force Biomedical division and chosen to be Chief optometrist for the Air National Guard in Nashville

On a number of occasions Dr. Hilowitz has gone above and beyond the call of duty to make sure a soldier or family member received the care they needed. ” — Lt Col Rivers

Dr. Jeffrey Hilowitz designed the glasses for Air Force One and Air Force Two flight crews. He served as Captain in the US Air Force Biomedical division and he was chosen to be the Chief optometrist for the Air National Guard in Nashville, Tennessee as well as the Israeli Air Force. His optometric experience includes clinical instructor at Bar Ilan University, Israel, a staff optometrist at Ft Stewart in Georgia, and Tuttle Army / Air Force Base. Jeffrey Hilowitz is also an optometric consultant for the TV series Burn Notice, and is a guest lecturer for Corning Optics.

Below is a letter of recommendation from Lt Col Rivers.

It is with great pleasure that I write this letter of recommendation for Dr. Jeffrey P. Hilowitz. I have had the pleasure of knowing Jeff for the past two years while working together in the Ophthalmology and Optometry Clinic at Winn Army Community Hospital. As the Chief of the Ophthalmology and refractive Surgery Service. I have had the opportunity to work with a number of Optometrists from a wide variety of backgrounds and Dr. Hilowitz is one of the most dedicated and talented individuals I have worked with.

I have been specifically impressed with Dr. Hilowitz’s attention to detail when it comes to patient care. On a number of occasions Dr. Hilowitz has gone above and beyond the call of duty to make sure a soldier or family member received the care they needed. We have co-managed a wide variety of cases together-from hyphema’s secondary to trauma to complicated patients with Macular Degeneration and low vision. In every case, Dr. Hilowitz treated the patient like family.

I am extremely confident that you will find Dr. Hilowitz to be a highly competitive provider and more importantly, an invaluable addition to any University, hospital staff or practice. He is an excellent provider who is always willing to share his knowledge and experience. He has my strongest recommendation for a position with your institution.

Bruce Rivers, MD

Lieutenant Colonel, Medical Corps, US Army