Shashishekhar (Shashi) Doni is proud to announce Consentia.

Consentia was a long work in progress, with trying to get the right funding and team in place. But it was all worth it and I'm ecstatic to launch it.” — Shashishekhar (Shashi) Doni

Shashishekhar (Shashi) Doni is a distinguished IT architect who has built his career by providing the best technology solutions to several reputable companies for over 20 years.

Throughout his career, he was able to use mature technologies and develop a variety of state-of-the-art financial applications based on his clients’ needs and requirements. Professionally, he always aimed to help his clients improve their businesses in terms of productivity, quality, and development while reducing implementation time.

His career started when he worked as a software engineer at Bloomberg in 2002. After that, he started making a name for himself working with well-known organizations that included Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Barclay Capital, and BNP Paribas.

In 2012, after his brief stay at BNP Paribas, he founded Conscientia Consulting. Shashi leads the consulting firm in offering trading system design and development for financial services startups and early stage funds.

Aside from handling Conscientia, he currently works as a Portfolio Manager and CTO at a New York-based boutique firm.

Additionally, Shashi is CTO of another fund in which he is the key player for growing the firm from a couple of people to now employing more than 50 people across the world. They have established offices in Toronto, CN and Chennai, India. Shashi has been personally responsible in helping build teams at both the locations. Revenues have grown from hundreds of thousands to tens of millions. During this time, he has successfully built all necessary infrastructure from ground up including but not limited to back tester, big data warehouse, analytics and visualization framework, and trading system. Furthermore, he has used market microstructure knowledge to build a portfolio of trades with a consistent revenue stream.



Education

Even during his days in school, Shashi has always been outstanding. Back in 1993, Shashi received a National Merit Scholarship from the Indian Government and pursued a bachelor’s degree in Polymer Science and Technology at the University of Mysore.

In 1998, he graduated as Valedictorian. Soon after that, he continued his studies and earned his Masters in Polymer Engineering and Masters in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Akron, Ohio.

Furthermore, the university also gave him an Outstanding Teaching Assistant Award.



Family and Society

Shashi keeps his life balance and very meaningful by giving value to his work, community, and most importantly, his family. Every day, he commits himself to be the best husband and father to his children while being a responsible member of his community.

Together with his supportive wife, he gives donations and volunteers in community projects initiated by organizations like his high school and college alma maters in India, Hindu Temple Society of North America, New York Cares, and more.

During his spare time, he also enjoys sports like badminton, racquetball, and tennis.