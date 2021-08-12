Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 16
Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 16, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 0036
|Coolspring Area
|Various
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2007
|Big Run- Prescottville Road
|Henderson/ Winslow
|Patching
|SR 3014
|Sprankles Mills Road
|
Perry/ Oliver/
Ringgold
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 3014
|Sprankles Mills Road
|
Perry/ Oliver/
Ringgold
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 3025
|St. John Road
|Oliver
|Pipe Replacement
|Various
|Primary
|Various
|Mowing
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|Various
|Various
|Sign Maintenance
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.