Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 16

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 16, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 0036 Coolspring Area Various Shoulder Cutting SR 2007 Big Run- Prescottville Road Henderson/ Winslow Patching SR 3014 Sprankles Mills Road Perry/ Oliver/ Ringgold Bridge Maintenance SR 3014 Sprankles Mills Road Perry/ Oliver/ Ringgold Pipe Replacement SR 3025 St. John Road Oliver Pipe Replacement Various Primary Various Mowing Various Various Various General Maintenance Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.