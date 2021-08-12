Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,676 in the last 365 days.

Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 16

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 16, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 0036 Coolspring Area Various Shoulder Cutting
SR 2007 Big Run- Prescottville Road Henderson/ Winslow Patching
SR 3014 Sprankles Mills Road

Perry/ Oliver/

Ringgold

 Bridge Maintenance
SR 3014 Sprankles Mills Road

Perry/ Oliver/

Ringgold

 Pipe Replacement
SR 3025 St. John Road Oliver Pipe Replacement
Various Primary Various Mowing
Various Various Various General Maintenance
Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.

You just read:

Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.