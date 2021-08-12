Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 16

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 16, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 119 SR 119 County Wide Mowing RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Side Dozing RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Sealcoat RT 259 Yellow Creek Rd. Brush Valley Twp. Edge Boxing RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching RT 403 SR 403 Cherryhill, Pine Twp. Patching RT 422 SR 422 County Wide Mowing RT 954 SR 954 White Twp. Flushing RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 954 SR 954 White Twp. Patching RT 1011 Nolo Rd. Pine Twp. Sealcoat RT 2013 Grange Hall Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing RT 2013 Stutzman Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing RT 2027 Simons Rock Rd. Buffington Twp. Sealcoat RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Bridge Repair RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4009 Atwood Rd. Canoe Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4009 Cooper Valley Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching RT 4026 Weasle Slide Rd. W. Mahoning twp. Bridge Repair RT 4034 Dutch Run Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair 4 Digit State Routes County Wide County Wide Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.