Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 16

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 16, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 119 SR 119 County Wide Mowing
RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Side Dozing
RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Sealcoat
RT 259 Yellow Creek Rd. Brush Valley Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching
RT 403 SR 403 Cherryhill, Pine Twp. Patching
RT 422 SR 422 County Wide Mowing
RT 954 SR 954 White Twp. Flushing
RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 954 SR 954 White Twp. Patching
RT 1011 Nolo Rd. Pine Twp. Sealcoat
RT 2013 Grange Hall Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2013 Stutzman Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2027 Simons Rock Rd. Buffington Twp. Sealcoat
RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4009 Atwood Rd. Canoe Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4009 Cooper Valley Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching
RT 4026 Weasle Slide Rd. W. Mahoning twp. Bridge Repair
RT 4034 Dutch Run Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair
4 Digit State Routes County Wide County Wide Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

