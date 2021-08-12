Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 16
Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 16, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 119
|SR 119
|County Wide
|Mowing
|RT 119
|SR 119
|White Twp.
|Side Dozing
|RT 259
|SR 259
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 259
|Yellow Creek Rd.
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Green Twp.
|Patching
|RT 403
|SR 403
|Cherryhill, Pine Twp.
|Patching
|RT 422
|SR 422
|County Wide
|Mowing
|RT 954
|SR 954
|White Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 954
|SR 954
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 954
|SR 954
|White Twp.
|Patching
|RT 1011
|Nolo Rd.
|Pine Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 2013
|Grange Hall Rd.
|E. Wheatfield Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 2013
|Stutzman Rd.
|E. Wheatfield Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 2027
|Simons Rock Rd.
|Buffington Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 3007
|Clarksburg Rd.
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 3007
|Clarksburg Rd.
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 4001
|Five Points Rd.
|Armstrong, Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4009
|Atwood Rd.
|Canoe Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4009
|Cooper Valley Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4021
|Dayton Rd.
|W. Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|RT 4026
|Weasle Slide Rd.
|W. Mahoning twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 4034
|Dutch Run Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|County Wide
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Sign Replacement/Repair
|4 Digit State Routes
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.