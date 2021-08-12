Missouri Attorney General Files Charges in 2004 Jefferson County Murder

Aug 12, 2021, 10:24 AM by AG Schmitt

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his office has filed charges against Alice Weiss for the 2004 murder of James Summers. Weiss was charged last night with Murder in the 2nd Degree. The case was handled through the Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit, which was established in December of 2020, with help from investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.