Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of Clay Terrace, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast.

At approximately 8:42 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and fired at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/b5m5ULgO_IY

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.