Travel Advisory: Brief Closure of Route 104 in North Smithfield Scheduled for August 13

On Friday night, August 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close Route 104 at the Route 146 overpass in North Smithfield. During this time, RIDOT will remove a temporary bridge in the median that was used during the construction of a new bridge to replace the structurally deficient Farnum Pike Bridge.

Motorists on Route 104 South will follow a detour using the on-ramp to Route 146 North, reversing direction to Route 146 South at the Pound Hill Road exit and then using the Route 104 exit. Those on Route 104 North should use Route 5, North Smithfield Industrial Drive, Pound Hill Road and Smithfield Road to return to Route 104.

RIDOT is replacing the bridge as part of a $13.9 million design-build project, which allowed the Department to accelerate the bridge replacement. It will finish in summer 2022.

The Farnum Pike Bridge was built in 1958 and carries approximately 40,000 vehicles per day. It has been rated structurally deficient for more than 20 years. All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Farnum Pike Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.