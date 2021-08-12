House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions elect officers, schedule public hearing dates

JEFFERSON CITY – The House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions this announced this week, that by a unanimous vote, Marc Ellinger has been elected as chair of the Senate Commission, and Jerry Hunter has been elected as chair of the House Commission. Also by a unanimous vote, Susan Montee has been elected as Vice-Chair of the Senate Commission and Keena Smith has been elected as Vice-Chair of the House Commission.

In addition to the election of officers, the commissions set dates and locations for future public hearings. The public hearings will be held on October 18 (Springfield), October 19 (Kansas City), and October 21 (St. Louis). The House Commission also went ahead and approved locations for their following three public hearings on November 4 (Jefferson City), November 9 (Cape Girardeau), and November 10 (Kirksville). The Senate Commission has scheduled the same dates, but the locations will be confirmed at a later date.

Every ten years, these commissions are formed for the purpose of redistricting the State House and Senate districts. The purpose of the public hearings is for the chance to receive testimony or objections from any individual. The information provided at the public hearings will help the commission members in the creation of the new district maps.

The House and Senate Commission are assigned to work on their respective state district maps. There are currently 163 House districts and 34 Senate districts.

The commission has until December 23, 2021 to complete work on tentative plans to reapportion both chambers. If the plan is agreed to, the Commissions have until January 23, 2022 for it to be finalized.