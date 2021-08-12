Murphy Law Firm Announces Investigation Into Ibex Global Solutions Data Breach
EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy Law Firm announces its investigation of claims on behalf of individuals whose information was potentially compromised in the Ibex Global Solutions (“Ibex”) data breach. Between July 27 and August 17, 2020, unauthorized cybercriminals infiltrated Ibex’s system and gained undetected access to certain Ibex files. The investigation into the breach determined that the cybercriminals may have accessed highly confidential information of more than 174,000 individuals. The information potentially obtained by the cybercriminals includes:
- Names
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
- Medical information
- Addresses
As a result of this data breach, these individuals’ personal information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who will place the information for sale on the dark web or who are using the information to perpetrate identity fraud.
If you received notice of the data breach or if you have determined that your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit https://www.murphylegalfirm.com/cases/Ibex/ or email abm@murphylegalfirm.com to learn how to participate in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all individuals who were affected by the data breach.
Join the Class Action: https://www.murphylegalfirm.com/cases/Ibex/
A. Brooke Murphy
