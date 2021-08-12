Vermont Open Farm Week Highlights Agriculture Impact and Innovation

August 12, 2021 | Montpelier, VT - Vermont’s farmers continue to grow, innovate and feed us. This theme is on full display during Vermont Open Farm Week. Leaders from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the Vermont Agency of Education, the Vermont Fresh Network and the University of Vermont visited several farms Tuesday to celebrate Vermont agriculture and working lands.

Stops included Common Roots in South Burlington, Champlain Valley Hops in Starksboro, Goodrich Dairy in Salisbury and the UVM Morgan Horse Farm in Weybridge.

“Farmers have worked the land for decades but there is something always new happening behind the scenes,” said Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “Something innovative. Something progressive. Something that’s making a difference, over time, in our land, waterways, farms, and in our communities.”

Vermont farmers, along with many others in our state, are working with the University of Vermont to grow the economy. Learning and listening on the tour were leaders from the University of Vermont, including President Suresh Garimella, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Leslie Parise and UVM Extension Director Roy Beckford.

“UVM is proud of our rich land-grant history,” said Garimella. “We see research and engagement with Vermont’s critically important agricultural sector as a cornerstone of our mission. It is wonderful to see how UVM’s research and our people are assisting with new agricultural ventures. We are committed to working with Vermont farmers, businesses and non-profit groups on a path of continued innovation.”

A closer look at Vermont farms shows how cutting-edge technology is increasingly becoming the new norm. From state-of-the art waste and energy management systems to new crops that keep agricultural fields in production, Vermont’s landscape is alive and well thanks to Vermont’s farmers.

The tour also highlighted how important local food is to our community. At Common Roots they are committed to feeding those less fortunate while also making sure nutrition is part of the focus in schools and the cafeteria:

“I enjoyed the opportunity to visit the farm sites during Open Farm Week in Vermont,” Education Secretary Dan French said. “The farmers I met are very innovative and are very passionate about their work. In some ways, their dedication to what they do reminded me of the teaching profession which is as much a calling as it is a profession. Open Farm Week is a great way for Vermonters to learn more about the critical role farms and farmers play in our state."

Vermonters and friends who want to learn more about what’s happening on the state’s working landscape can visit a farm or food producer near them this week. Visit diginvt.com for a list of farms near you. Open Farm week continues through Sunday August 15th. Vermont Open Farm Week is an August tradition in Vermont.

