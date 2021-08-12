Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with South Shore Bank and Dime Community Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

South Shore Bank, Weymouth, Massachusetts Flood insurance violations; civil money penalty Consent Order, dated August 10, 2021

Dime Community Bank, Hauppauge, New York Flood insurance violations; civil money penalty Consent Order, dated August 11, 2021

