Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with South Shore Bank and Dime Community Bank
August 12, 2021
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
South Shore Bank, Weymouth, Massachusetts Flood insurance violations; civil money penalty Consent Order, dated August 10, 2021
Dime Community Bank, Hauppauge, New York Flood insurance violations; civil money penalty Consent Order, dated August 11, 2021
Enforcement actions can be searched for here.
