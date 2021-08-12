F&G wants to hear from you on proposed changes to fishing regulations in the Panhandle and elsewhere in the state

Angler input on proposed regulation changes helps fishery managers understand angler preferences and shapes fishing seasons for the next three years.

Fish and Game is currently seeking public comments on statewide proposed fishing regulation changes for 2022-2024. There are two proposed regulation changes in the Panhandle Region that Fish and Game would like to hear anglers' thoughts on. This is your opportunity to actively participate in the decisions Fish and Game makes.

Providing comments is easy and takes less than a few minutes. Click on each proposal below to provide your comments.

Panhandle Region Proposal #1

For Lake Pend Oreille, this proposal would remove the 100-yard fishing closure at the mouths of Gold, North Gold, Granite, and Trestle creeks.

Panhandle Region Proposal #2

This proposal would redefine the Pend Oreille River boundaries to include: from Highway 95 bridge at Sandpoint downstream to Idaho-Washington border, including tributaries and sloughs to the edge of flat water.

Comments will be taken until 11 p.m. MDT on Sunday Aug. 29.

Proposals are organized by region. For a complete list of proposals, visit the “Public Comment” page on the Fish and Game website.

For more information about 2022-2024 fishing season proposals, click here.

If you have specific questions about any of the proposals, please contact your local Fish and Game regional office.