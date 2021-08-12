Crescent Adds Another Lease to 2021 Deals that Now Total 225,000 Square Feet for The Crescent®

The Crescent is a unique 1.3 million-square-foot luxury, mixed-use development combining iconic architecture with modern amenities in Dallas' Uptown. This prestigious location offers the finest office spaces, hotel accommodations, restaurants, and retail.

Cyber Defense Labs, an expert services firm solely focused on cybersecurity, signs lease for 13,130 square feet at The Crescent®.

Cyber Defense Labs has an important mission. Their location in The Crescent provides Cyber Defense Labs access and synergy with companies and industries essential to America’s security and economy.” — Tony Click, Vice President Leasing for Crescent

DALLAS, TX, US, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) signed another new lease at The Crescent®, now bringing the total to nearly 225,000 square feet of new, expanded, and renewed lease deals signed by customers in 2021. Cyber Defense Labs LLC’s lease is for 10,447 square feet at 500 Crescent Court and 2,683 square feet at 300 Crescent Court for a total of 13,130 square feet.

Cyber Defense Labs is an expert services firm solely focused on cybersecurity. Working directly with CEOs and executive leaders as trusted partners, Cyber Defense Labs helps companies identify, mitigate and reduce cyber risk. With increasing demand for their technical expertise and partnership approach, Cyber Defense Labs is expanding its headquarters operations at The Crescent to support its growing workforce and the wide-ranging cybersecurity services the company provides to help businesses properly identify and proactively address cyber threats in today’s constantly changing environment.

“Faced with persistent cyber threats targeting all aspects of their business operations, business leaders can struggle to understand, prioritize and mitigate cyber risk before, during and after a cyber incident, especially as they look across the entirety of their enterprise,” said Cyber Defense Labs Executive Vice President Katy Montgomery. “We are proud to partner with these leaders to address cybersecurity as part of their broader business strategy, particularly around technology-driven operations and critical business functions that can impact business continuity and future growth.”

Peery Wood of CBRE represented Cyber Defense Labs, and Tony Click and Jordyn Allen represented The Crescent.

“Cyber Defense Labs has an important mission. Their location in The Crescent provides Cyber Defense Labs access and synergy with companies and industries essential to America’s security and economy,” Click said. Click added that The Crescent clientele includes a high percentage of customers serving the legal, financial, and professional services industries.

The Crescent is getting back to business and welcoming customers back. The Crescent management team continues to be diligent in providing a healthy and safe work environment with frequent cleaning and new technologies. More than 80 percent of workers returned to the office in recent weeks. As a result, workers are seeing friends and co-workers returning to the office. With the excellent weather and restaurants and retail being open, customers are ready to transition from working at home to being back at the vibrancy and activity of The Crescent.

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers surrounded by outdoor green spaces, significant mix-use retail, eleven casual and fine dining options, the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa, and Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise. Some of The Crescent’s dining amenities include Dallas’ finest and trendy restaurants, such as The Capital Grille, Sixty Vines, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Ascension, East Hampton, Shake Shack, and the established Nobu and The Crescent Club.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.