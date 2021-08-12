ÉLAN LEGAL MEDIA SELECTS ADPRIME’S DSP DELIVER PREMIUM PROGRAMMATIC HEALTH AUDIENCES
Adprime’s DSP Maximizes Programmatic Inventory and Greatly Improves Results for Personal Injury, Mass Tort, and Class Action CampaignsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adprime, a leading healthcare publisher and technology-driven online advertising platform, today announced that Élan Legal Media in Minneapolis, MN selected Adprime to provide its demand side platform (DSP) technologies and services to improve targeting to support their legal marketing capabilities. This includes marketing campaigns for personal injury litigation, specifically as it relates to medical malpractice, class action notification, and mass tort litigation. Adprime’s DSP is specifically engineered to address the complexities and unique requirements of marketers focused on well-defined healthcare audiences, including biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, health insurance, and hospital systems.
Adprime’s DSP programmatically buys across a wide range of exchanges for display, video, connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising inventory. Adprime’s DSP is designed to address the specific requirements of healthcare advertisers, and also solves the problem of insufficient reach and limited inventory on other DSPs. Adprime DSP’s ability to ‘shape’ audiences can also boost results through geolocation, healthcare professional (HCP) and condition data targeting, and content targeting. The platform is self-service, enabling buyers to plan, set up and manage their own campaigns, increasing flexibility and reducing costs.
"After a rigorous evaluation and selection process, we chose a knowledgeable partner with deep healthcare and biopharmaceuticals experience. This enables us to demonstrate the benefits of highly targeted digital marketing to leading law firms searching for a more effective audience-targeting strategy and a higher rate of retained leads." said Jessica Fillmore, Co-founder and Partner at Élan. “Applying proven platforms like Adprime’s DSP enables more surgical audience targeting that is essential for the precise prospecting that our customers require for their campaigns.”
In addition to its DSP, Adprime’s premium healthcare media system includes its Health Exchange and Managed Services. In order to keep pace with the recent addition of Élan and other new clients, Adprime recently expanded its Sales team by hiring experienced health and wellness industry veterans Carol Haggerty Reardon, Senior Director of Sales, and Jeremy Carlin, Programmatic Sales Director, Head of the Health Exchange and DSP.
“We are very excited and grateful that Élan Legal Media chose Adprime to help with its precise and challenging work in highly-regulated legal campaigns,” said Adprime CEO, Michael Moon. “This is real evidence that companies that do not traditionally ‘play’ in healthcare are finding that partnering with a healthcare expert like Adprime can help them improve campaign performance, avoid costly mistakes and increase their speed to market.”
About Adprime
Founded in 2006, Adprime is the largest healthcare publisher and ad platform online, as ranked by comScore. It provides unduplicated reach, ensures brand safety, and connects healthcare brands and institutions to their most valuable direct-to-consumer (DTC) and healthcare professional (HCP) audiences. Adprime anticipates the needs of leading healthcare and life sciences companies, continuously evolving its services and growing its value within the dynamic ad tech ecosystem, as further evidenced by the recent launch of its healthcare-specific demand-side platform (DSP).
Adprime creates customized solutions for advertisers, leveraging its expertise, extensive industry reach, advanced targeting, and unparalleled first-party data. For publishers, Adprime is a strategic growth partner that introduces them to brand advertisers most relevant to their content and useful to their highly engaged audiences.
For more information, visit Adprime.com.
About Élan Legal Media
Élan, a veteran-owned business founded in 2017, is a leading marketing agency serving the legal profession with digital notification and law firm marketing expertise. Élan specializes in supporting personal injury litigation, specifically as it relates to medical malpractice, class-action notification, as well as mass tort litigation, which is a civil action involving numerous plaintiffs with similar claims against one or a few defendants in a state or federal court.
Élan consistently delivers results using modern marketing technologies and advanced techniques for even the most traditional law firms. Élan’s communications, media and legal experts collaborate to design precise marketing programs that range from niche to mass market, depending on the client’s target audience and business goals. Élan ensures strategic budget control through data-driven targeting and research using digital intelligence and direct measurement tools, programmatic display, paid search, social media, and a mix of traditional tactics. Élan can allocate a client’s legal notices, advertisements and budgets by state, metropolitan area, and often, by ZIP code.
For more information, visit https://elanlegalmedia.com/.
