Antidepressant Drugs Market to Hit $15.98 Billion and Registering at a 2.1% CAGR by 2023
Increase in awareness in regards with the disease state and importance of clinical needs, and rise in prevalence of depression are the major driving factors.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Depression affects a person's thoughts, behavior, feelings and sense of well-being and is caused due to biological, genetics, environment, and psychological factors. The symptoms usually include low mood and aversion to physical activity. Depression is more common in women than men. Depression drugs works by fixing chemical imbalance such as lack of serotonin in the brain. Antidepressants helps in the treatment of depression by maintaining balance of various hormones and chemicals in the brain. Although effective treatments are available, many individuals with depression do not have access to treatment or do not take treatment, mainly due to lack of knowledge and social stigma.
The antidepressant drugs market accounted for $13.75 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $15.98 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2017 to 2023. North America is the highest contributor in the antidepressant drugs market in 2019; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Covid-19 scenario:
1) Research and development activities have been conducted across the world in various universities and institutes. Researchers have suggested that anti-depressant drugs have an ability to lower down replication of viruses in Covid-19 infected patients.
2) Due to disrupted supply chain and interruption in productions, the antidepressant drug manufacturers have been unable to meet the demand during the first few months of pandemic.
The ascent in geriatric populace, expansion in predominance of melancholy, and rise of novel methods for the advancement of medications with less incidental effects significantly drive the market development. Moreover, expansion in mindfulness in regards to the infection state and ascend in number of individuals experiencing pressure can fuel the development of the upper medications market. In any case, helpless viability and wellbeing profiles of the medication, inclination for non-pharmacological treatments, and expansion in number of patent termination of antidepressants that lead to powerless pipeline are required to hamper the market development.
Among the depressive disorder, major depressive disorder is the dominant segment as majority of the people are usually diagnosed with this disorder due to increase in stress levels. However, obsessive compulsive disorder is the fastest growing segment due to increase in the number of drugs for this disorder.
Among the product, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors dominate the market owing to the large number of prescription of this drugs and large number of clinical trials for these drugs.
In 2016, North America was the dominant revenue contributor, owing to the high prevalence rate of depression, presence of high disposable income, and increase in number of prescriptions for antidepressants. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the analysis period, attributable to presence of populace countries such as India and China leading to large number of people suffering from depression and rise in healthcare expenditure.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Alkermes Plc
• Allergan Plc
• Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
• Eli Lilly and Co.
• GlaxoSmithKline Plc
• H. Lundbeck
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
The Other Prominent Players Are:
• Opko Health
• Intra-Cellular Therapies
• Janssen Pharmaceuticals
• Lupin
• Abbott Laboratories
• Novartis
• Forest Laboratories
• AstraZeneca
Key Findings of the Antidepressant Drugs Market:
• Obsessive compulsive disorder is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.
• North America dominated global antidepressant drugs market in 2016, and is projected to continue its dominance in future.
• China is expected to grow highest in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.
• Major depressive disorder is the largest contributor among the depressive disorder segments in 2016.
• Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors segment generated the highest revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance in future.
