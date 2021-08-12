Tennessee Investors Invited to Learn About Consumer Fraud, Investment Fraud and the Rise of Digital and Cryptocurrencies During Aug. 25 Teletown Hall

NASHVILLE — As financial scammers and digital con artists become increasingly savvy, it’s never been more important that hard-working investors learn the red flags of a trap that could cause financial ruin.

To help raise awareness of investment fraud, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Securities Division invites Tennessee consumers to join financial experts from the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission and the Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Tennessee & Northwest Georgia to participate in a free teletown hall on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET for an in-depth discussion on consumer fraud, investment fraud and the rise of digital and cryptocurrencies.

The 60-minute virtual discussion will be moderated by Torch Fund Faculty Advisor and Clinical Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Tennessee Ryan Z. Farley.

Panelists include:

Peter Diskin, Assistant Regional Director, Enforcement Division, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Atlanta Regional Office.

Rachel Carden, Director, Investor Education, Securities Division, Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance.

Michele Mason, President and CEO, Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia.

Bill Parker, Director, Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission.

Pre-registration is not required to participate. A link to the 60-minute teletown hall can be found here. (Provide requested information and Click Join Event. To join by telephone, call 1-415-527-5035 or +1-929-251-9612. Access Code: 199 667 2857

Have questions? Email your questions in advance or during the event to AROOutreach@sec.gov.

###

Fostering fair marketplaces, public safety, and consumer education that promote the success of individuals and businesses while serving as innovative leaders. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board and TennCare Oversight. https://www.tn.gov/commerce.html | https://www.facebook.com/Tennessee- CommerceAndInsurance | https://twitter.com/TNCommerceInsur