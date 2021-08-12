Ohio Street in Wheatland Township, Mercer County to be Closed

Ohio Street (Route 3015) will be closed Saturday, August 14, 2021, from the Ohio state line to Church Street in Wheatland Township, Mercer County.

The closure is expected to be in place from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM for a pipe replacement. A detour will be posted using Wansack Road (SR 3015) and Route 718.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

