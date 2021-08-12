Cash Management System Market to Touch USD 40.10 Billion by 2025 at 14.15% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Cash Management System Market information by Organization Size, by Components, by Deployment Mode and Region – forecast to 2027” market was valued at USD 17.14 Billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 40.10 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.15%.

Market Scope:

The growth can be due to organizations' increasing use of cash management systems to forecast their cash flow reliably. These systems assist companies in preventing and mitigating fraudulent behavior through the use of fraud prevention strategies, which is expected to drive demand even higher.

Competitive Landscape

The global cash management system market is mature and is expected to expand at a steady pace over the forecast period. Furthermore, market vendors are pursuing inorganic growth strategies, which enable them to form strategic alliances, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Dominant Key Players on Cash Management System Market Covered Are:

NTT Data Corporation (Japan)

Glory Global Solution (UK)

SAGE Intacct (US)

Ardent Leisure Management Limited (Australia)

Alvara Cash Management Group AG (Germany)

CMS.COM (India)

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (India)

Sopra Banking Software SA (France)

Giesecke+Devrient GmBH (Germany)

National Cash Management Systems (NCMS) (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

AurionPro Solution (India)

Acumatica Inc. (US)

In Times (Germany)

Evry (Norway)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8602

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

A cash management system manages liquidity, payments, account balances, and cash flows (outflows, inflows, or within the firm). Cash management is a wide field of finance concerned with collecting, handling, and using money. It is a marketing term for such cash-flow-related services that are mainly provided to larger company clients. Cash management systems have benefits such as zero balance accounting, cash concentration, and central management of various bank associations. They have cash positioning and forecasting capabilities, which aid in making effective cash management decisions. Furthermore, cash management systems that are focused on cash demand forecasting assist banks in increasing the returns on their cash resources while decreasing operating costs. Moreover, cash management systems can boost cash sweeping and cash pooling.

The market's expansion is due to the large-scale adoption of automated applications, growth in the e-commerce industry, which allows for a boom in the adoption of mobile wallets and payment applications, and a rise in the demand for automated cloud-based solutions for banking and transaction processes. Furthermore, the incorporation of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques in the fin-tech sectors is setting the stage for the cash management market to expand. Rising cyberattacks and data theft, on the other hand, are impeding the growth of the cash management industry. Moreover, the dependence on the legacy system is one of the primary challenges for the market during the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Cash Management System Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cash-management-system-market-8602

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global cash management system industry has been segmented based on component, deployment model, product type, organization size, and end-user.

Based on components, the global cash management system market has been divided into solutions and services. The services segment has been further sub-divided into managed services and professional services. The professional services segment has been further sub-segmented into installation services, training and implementation services, and other support services.

Based on product type, the global cash management system market has been segmented into account reconciliation, wire transfer, controlled disbursement, Automated Clearing House (ACH)/ Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), check clearing, Demand Deposit Account (DDA), Information reporting, retail and wholesale lockbox, and purchasing card.

Based on deployment model, the global cash management system market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise.

Based on organization size, the global cash management system market has been divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on end-user, the global cash management system market has been categorized as banks, retail, non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs), and commercial enterprises.

Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8602

Regional Analysis

The global cash management system industry has been divided on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America had the largest market share in 2018 and is predicted to continue to dominate the global cash management system market over the projected period. The market's growth is being driven by a rise in the adoption of cloud-based automated solutions, as well as an increase in the use of cashless transactions and investments by the banking sector in cash management software.

During the assessment period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market in the global cash management system market. The increasing number of automated teller machines (ATMs) and the increasing number of government initiatives by emerging economies like Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Myanmar to improve the banking sector can be attributed to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Cash Management System Market

COVID-19 is an ongoing global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, with long-term effects expected to affect industry growth over the projected period.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8602

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com