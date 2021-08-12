Concrete Market Rising Growth Opportunities to Generate $972.04 Billion by 2030
Concrete Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2030PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global concrete market generated $617.26 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $972.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Surge in government expenditures for infrastructural development, advancement in manufacturing technology, and requirement for reduced construction time and cost-effective products drive the growth of the global concrete market. However, high initial investment and use of alternative building materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapid urbanization and industrialization of emerging countries create new opportunities in the coming years.
Leading Players:
The major players profiled in the concrete market include CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Forterra, Heidelbergcement AG, Holcim, Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd, Sika AG, Votorantim S.A., Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Wells Concrete. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, acquisition, product launch, and collaboration to offer better products and services to customers in the concrete market.
Increase in government expenditures for development and reconstruction & repair of infrastructures in various countries leads to increase in demand for ready-mix concrete and precast products & elements. In addition, ready-mix concrete and precast products reduce construction time, which, in turn, saves project cost and timeline. Moreover, these products are cost effective and reduce wastage of raw material.
Covid-19 Scenario:
The outbreak of covid-19 immensely impacted the construction sector, which in turn hampered concrete market.
The manufacturing facilities and supply chain management equally suffered through the consequences of lockdown regulations.
Nevertheless, the government bodies have initiated to relax the restrictions. Also, the nations have started vaccination drives all over. With these factors on board, the industry is estimated to recoup soon.
Key Findings Of The Study
By concrete type, the ready-mix concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
By application, the reinforced concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
By end-user industry, the residential buildings segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.
