Power Transformer Market Expected to Reach $50.8 billion at 7.9% CAGR by 2027
[165 Pages Research] Green Power Market by Rating: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Power Transformer Market by Rating [Low (5 MVA to 100 MVA), medium (100 MVA to 500 MVA), and high (500 and above)]: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global power transformer market was pegged at $27.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $50.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Rise in demand for electricity across the world, replacement of existing transmission networks, and surge in adoption of smart grids have boosted the growth of the global power transformer market. However, high installation, logistics, and supporting the infrastructure cost of the transformer hamper the market. On the contrary, increase in use of renewable and non-conventional energy sources is expect1ed to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
The global power transformers market growth varies in each region depending on the government investments, economic development, and private utility companies’ willingness to upgrade existing transmission networks. Aging infrastructure is one of the factors boosting the growth of the global power transformers market. Aging equipment has a higher risk of failure and is unreliable. Frequent failure in transmission hampers customer development as in the case of industries and other commercial consumers of electricity that demand stable supply of electric power. Furthermore, growth in renewable energy investment slows due to grid limitations. Hence, upgrading the capacity of power transformers is crucial to meet the future demand for electricity.
Based on rating, the market is divided in low (5 MVA to 100 MVA), medium (100 MVA to 500 MVA), and high (500 MVA and above) rating power transformers. Medium power transformer accounted for half of the global power transformer market share due to its use in power as well as industrial transmission applications.
By region, the global power transformer market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, owing to ongoing power grid expansion projects, namely in India and China. The market across North America held more than one-fourth of the market.
The key players operating and profiled in the market include
• CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
• Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
• General Electric Company
• EMCO Ltd.
• Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.
• Hitachi Ltd.
• Siemens AG
• Schneider Electric SE
• Toshiba Corporation
• TBEA Co. Ltd.
COVID-19 scenario: The recent pandemic has adversely affected the power transformer industry.
• The dampened demand for oil and plummeting pricing and production would negatively impact the market growth.
• The shutdowns and restrictions on production will hamper the market growth.
• However, continued operation of nuclear power plants and availability of electric services would minimize the overall impact on market growth.
