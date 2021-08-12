Live Fire Training System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2029; Straits Research

The key players engaged in the Live Fire Training System Market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SAAB, InVeris Training Solutions, Theissen Training Systems GmbH, RUAG Group, Cubic Corporation, SmokeShield Pty Ltd, Fireblast Global, Strategic Operations, Inc., and QinetiQ, among others.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global live fire training system market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the live fire training system market

The shutdown of work, travel, public events, and academies, alongside quarantine measures, was alarming for global live fire training departments and security personnel. The rapidly growing misinformation being shared on social media is down-playing the seriousness of the event.

Various military training organizations and agencies across the world are offering a variety of web-based training programs. Key market players are providing free online courses during the national emergency. Google Hangouts and Zoom are being used to conduct local training sessions.

Pre-recorded training sessions are great for specific tasks or tactical training. Many organizations have taken a tactical pause in the physical meeting and hands-on training to ensure the health of recruits and determine the continued availability of training facilities and module instructors.

Live Fire Training System Market By Offering

Based on offering, the system types segment of the global live fire training system market covers structural, physical and operational systems. Structural live fire training systems are expected to record significant growth during the forecast period.

The ventilation system of live fire training system is a critical component in the proper operation of indoor shooting ranges. Proper ventilation reduces shooters’ exposure to airborne lead particles and other combustion by-products. The ventilation systems consist of supply and exhaust air systems or exhaust ventilation system.

Safety control systems are installed to protect the shooters during range malfunction or emergencies. Such systems may include warning lights, alarm bells, and air-flow and filtration monitors.

Live Fire Training System Market By Deployment

Virtual simulation software is used to bridge the gap between classroom training and live exercises. Simulation software optimizes live fire training with a higher level of preparedness, a more effective response, and a greater probability of mitigating property damage. There is an unscripted and open-ended virtual reality simulator on physics-based technology with built-in artificial intelligence to provide trainees with an interactive and immersive atmosphere.

Live Fire Training System Market By Region

In 2015, the EU Member States reported over USD 312 billion government expenditure on 'public order and safety,’ which is equivalent to 1.8% of the EU's GDP. This is relatively higher than the amount spent on other key activities, such as defense (1.4%), recreation, culture, and religion (1.0%), and environmental protection (0.8%). According to the European Defence Agency, an EU arm, 14 countries spent 20% or more of their defense budget on investment in 2018, up from 7 states in 2014, and 21 nations now dedicate more than 10% of the defense budget on investments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe significant government spending on the military and defense sector during the forecast period, with China in the lead, followed by India. In 2016, China began implementing major military modernization and organizational reforms, aimed at transforming the PLA to conduct joint operations and win regional conflicts. Increased investment by the region’s two key nations is expected to boost the region’s live fire training systems market in this end-user segment in the upcoming years.

