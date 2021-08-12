08-12-2021 The West Virginia Lottery’s “Where In WV is Powerball Bobblehead” Promotion

1. HOW TO ENTER: Find the West Virginia Lottery’s “Where in WV in Powerball” social media post(s) on either Facebook or Instagram. The post will feature a specific location within the West Virginia State Fair grounds, and will also contain specific instructions that must be followed in order to claim your prize. You must be one of the first three to arrive at the location and perform the correct catchphrase.

2. ENTRIES: Players enter and agree to the rules by participating in a variety of contests via the West Virginia Lottery’s Facebook or Instagram accounts beginning August 12, 2021 and running through August 21, 2021. The “Where in WV is Powerball” contest allows participants to enter by singing the particular phrase mentioned in each post. Players must be one of the first of the specified number in each post to arrive and perform correctly. Only one win/claim per person for the “Where in WV is Powerball” promotional contest. Winners of any previous “Where in WV is Powerball” contests, cited below, become ineligible for the “Where in WV is Powerball” State Fair specific promotions.

3. PRIZES: Three (3) winners will be selected each day of the State Fair, while nine (9) will be selected on Saturday, August 21, 2021. All winners are picked based on arrival time in relation to that particular day’s post time(s). An individual may not be selected more than once during the entire fourteen (14) contests. The winners will each receive a West Virginia Lottery Powerball bobble head and one (1) pack of 100 Cash Spot instant tickets. Additional prizes may awarded without notice. .

4. All qualifying contestants will be considered entries and constitute the individual’s acceptance of the rules. The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any entry deemed offensive or inappropriate, or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification may not be provided to the player.

5. ENTRY DEADLINES: All entries must be performed in person at the specific location of each social media post, and the contest will remain open until the maximum number of winners is reached. The time of each post will vary from day to day, so players are encouraged to follow social media accounts to stay aware of each event.

6. PRIZE FULFILLMENT: Each winner will receive their ticket pack and any additional prizes in person at the location of each social media post. Winners will fill out and turn in a mailing form to claim their bobblehead prize. Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect.

7. ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate.

8. GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at entry.

9. PRIVACY: The West Virginia Lottery is committed to maintaining your trust by protecting any personal information that is collected. The West Virginia Lottery will not share, sell or reproduce personal information to any third party organization. Any and all contact in relationship to this entry process will be in the form of prize notification directly from the West Virginia Lottery. Winner will be required to provide full name, date of birth, and a physical mailing address. Post office boxes will not be accepted for mailing.

10. SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302. This event giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook™. You understand that you are providing your information to the West Virginia Lottery and not to Facebook™. The information that you provide will only be used in the event you are selected as a winner.

11. No purchase necessary to enter or to win. By submitting an entry, entrant agrees to the rules set forth in this document, West Virginia Lottery Rules, and West Virginia State and Federal Law. Void where prohibited.

IN CONSIDERATION OF THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ABOVE-REFERENCED PROMOTION OR EVENT, I AGREE AS FOLLOWS:

1. I give and grant for an unlimited period of time to the West Virginia Lottery, its affiliated companies, vendors, successors and assigns, (collectively, West Virginia Lottery) [the right to film, videotape, photograph, record, exhibit, publish, post, edit, and otherwise use and reuse my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait, image, appearance, and likeness], in whole or in part and in original or modified form and motion, alone or in conjunction with other photographs, artwork, text, film or videotape, in all media and types of advertising or commercial promotion and in any lawful manner in

West Virginia Lottery’s sole discretion, without geographic limit. I understand and agree that I will not receive any compensation as a result of any use of my name or likeness as described herein, and the West Virginia Lottery has no obligation to make use of any of the rights set forth herein.

2. I agree that all photographs, other images and recordings of me used and taken by the West Virginia

Lottery are owned by it and may be used in conjunction with advertisements or commercial promotions; and I further agree that the West Virginia Lottery has the exclusive right to use such commercial promotions in whatever way it wishes, and the West Virginia Lottery may copyright material or make derivative work containing the same. If I should receive any recording, print, negative or other copy thereof, I will not authorize its used by anyone else, and I waive any right of privacy or publicity that I may otherwise have with regard to any commercial promotion by the West Virginia Lottery and any derivative work of any such commercial promotion. I agree that no advertisement or other material need be submitted to me for approval, and the West Virginia Lottery will be without liability to me for any distortion or illusionary effect resulting from the publication or used of my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait or likeness.

3. I forever release and discharge the West Virginia Lottery from any and all liability, claims, actions, and demands arising out of or in connection with the above-referenced promotional event and/or the use or reuse of my appearance, likeness, first name, last name initial, voice, including without limitation, any and all claims based on defamation, invasion of privacy or libel.