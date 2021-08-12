Humanist Canada Publications announces the launch of This World First, by Marc Schaus
Humanist Canada introduces its Publications division with a new title from Marc Schaus - This World First. The State of Humanism today.
Humanist Canada Publications marks another milestone in the growth of HC as a voice for Canadian Humanists. We are honoured to have Marc Schaus as our inaugural author.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional religion is in steep decline around the world--and societies without God are doing rather well for themselves.
It might sound surprising, but if one were to rank every major religious faith group around the world by size, the nonreligious and religiously unaffiliated would currently rank third overall. A finding like that might sound surprising because record-setting numbers of nonbelievers and so-called 'Nones' of the census do not tend to dominate our national conversations.
But while media outlets and academics often focus on other features of faith groups worldwide--the very real and prevalent threats of religious nationalism and extremism, for example--it is nevertheless a game-changing reality that right now, in the year 2021, spiritual disbelief and religious non-affiliation are officially more popular than at any other point in human history.
How are larger numbers of nonbelievers and non-affiliated influencing countries like the United States and Canada? Or Western countries all throughout Europe? Are Middle Eastern theocracies moving any closer to secular values? What are international pro-secular and nonbelief groups doing with increasing influence and what would the goals of a global humanist movement actually be?
Research specialist Marc Schaus charts the progress of secularism occurring around the world. Schaus interviews over 25 prominent voices of international secular issues to discuss these questions. Among them, sociologist of secularism Phil Zuckerman, spokesperson for One Law for All, Fitnah (Movement for Women’s Liberation) and former host of acclaimed television program Bread and Roses Maryam Namazie, co-founder of Ex-Muslims of North America Sarah Haider, co-President of the Freedom From Religion Foundation Dan Barker, Chief Executive of Humanists UK and President of Humanists International Andrew Copson--and many more.
HC Publications is a new imprint that focuses on Canadian voices in Humanism. It is an initiative of Humanist Canada, the national voice of Humanism since 1968. Our first title is This World First: Dispatches on Global Secular Progress, by Marc Schaus, and is available for purchase at the Humanist Canada Webstore.
