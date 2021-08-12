Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Report 2021, size, share, market worth $3.36 Billion by 2028
Technological advancements in medical devices, and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts fuel the growth of the global market.
Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements in medical devices, and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts fuel the growth of the global bone market. ”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements in medical devices, and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts fuel the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. On the other hand, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures impede the growth to some extent. However, emerging market opportunities are expected to be beneficial for the market.
The global bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at $2.65 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.36 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. Bone grafting is a surgical procedure that helps repair fractured, injured, and missing bones in the patient’s body.
COVID-19 scenario-
The outbreak of COVID-19 has made the key players in the industry face issues in regards to the availability of human resources for manufacturing bone grafts & substitutes at production facilities, which in turn has impacted the market negatively.
However, government bodies in several countries have come up with relaxed norms and the market is anticipated to revive soon.
Based on application, the spinal fusion segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2028. Simultaneously, the joint reconstruction segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.
The use of bone grafts and substitutes market reduces the usage of autograft bones from patients, which in turn reduces postoperative pain and healing time. Increased use of bone graft substitutes facilitates minimally invasive surgeries and short surgical procedures. Although these procedures were initially used for spinal fusion and rectification of deformities, the adoption of these procedures has increased for various applications including extremity reconstruction and treatment of fractures.
Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly three-fifths of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.
The key market players analyzed in the global bone grafts and substitutes market report include Baxter International Inc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Plc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Xtant Medical Holdings. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.
