Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market to reach $28.00 billion by 2026, At CAGR Of 2.5% - Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Increase in number of pipeline drugs, surge in patient population, and rise in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) boost the global market
Increase in number of pipeline drugs, surge in patient population, and rise in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) boost the global multiple sclerosis therapies market.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of pipeline drugs, rise in patient population, and surge in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) drive the growth of the global MS therapies market. However, unspecified etiology of the disease hinders the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of disease-modifying drugs and adoption of off-label drugs create new opportunities in the coming years.
— Snehal Manjrekar
Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market generated $22.99 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $28.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.
The oral segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period-
Based on route of administration, the oral segment contributed to the highest market share with more than two-fifths of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to significant therapeutic advances in the new orally administered drugs approved for the MS treatment.
Based on route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the Injectable, and Intravenous segment.
Leading market players-
Bayer AG
Biogen
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
ABBVIE INC.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
SANOFI
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
North America to maintain its dominant by 2026-
Based on region, North America, accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market in 2018, owing to rise in U.S. FDA approvals for medications used in the treatment of MS and improved healthcare system in this region. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the high prevalence of MS in the Middle East countries.
