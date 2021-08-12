Submit Release
Maryland State Arrest Prince George’s County Man On Child Pornography, Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Maryland State Police News Release

(NEW CARROLLTON, MD) –  Maryland State Police arrested and charged a Prince George’s County man early Wednesday morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution, production and possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor.

The suspect is identified as Eladio Alfaro-Sarmiento, 55, of New Carrollton, Maryland. Alfaro-Sarmiento is charged with 13 counts of distribution of child pornography, 13 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree rape. He was transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, where he is being held without bail.

On Monday, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into the distribution, possession and production of child pornography online following multiple online tips. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Prince George’s County. On Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect.

The images produced by the suspect sexually abusing at least one minor, who is under 2 years old, provided investigators with enough information to locate the child to ensure their safety and prevent any further victimization. Investigators are working to determine if the suspect is connected to other victims. 

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

     Eladio Alfaro-Sarmiento

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

