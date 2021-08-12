Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,727 in the last 365 days.

Heavy Metals in Baby and Toddler Foods Explored at the FMI Legal, Compliance, and Regulatory Conference

Aug 12, 2021

By Dana Graber, Senior Counsel, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, FMI

baby food

In the past year and a half, the pandemic has continued to shift the focus of both regulatory agencies and legislators. As the food industry returns to some degree of normalcy, we are seeing renewed attention on a number of pre-pandemic issues. One of these topics is heavy metals in food, particularly those foods designed for infants and toddlers.

In March 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy Committee on Oversight and Reform published a report titled “Baby Foods Are Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury.” The report examines the levels of inorganic arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury in certain baby food brands. In response to this heightened attention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published its Closer to Zero: Action Plan for Baby Foods, which identifies actions the agency will take to reduce exposure to toxic elements as much as possible from foods eaten by babies and young children.

Elizabeth Fawell, Hogan LovellsWe invite you to join us at FMI’s Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Conference where Hogan Lovells’ Elizabeth Fawell will lead a thoughtful session around baby foods and other developing regulatory issues. Learn about recent activity surrounding heavy metals from Congress and FDA, what to expect in the coming years, and how to prepare to navigate these dynamic developments. Fawell notes, “With class action lawsuits, state attorney general inquiries, congressional investigations and a federal action plan focusing on this issue, the food industry needs to understand the landscape and its implications.”

In addition to these developing regulatory issues, we will examine what future concerns might be on the horizon. Will this increased scrutiny extend to other chemical hazards?  Will the focus remain on baby and toddler foods, or do we need to consider these risks in a wider variety of foods? We hope that you will join us for this informative session. 

Register for FMI's Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Conference

You just read:

Heavy Metals in Baby and Toddler Foods Explored at the FMI Legal, Compliance, and Regulatory Conference

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.