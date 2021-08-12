Heavy Metals in Baby and Toddler Foods Explored at the FMI Legal, Compliance, and Regulatory Conference

Aug 12, 2021

By Dana Graber, Senior Counsel, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, FMI

In the past year and a half, the pandemic has continued to shift the focus of both regulatory agencies and legislators. As the food industry returns to some degree of normalcy, we are seeing renewed attention on a number of pre-pandemic issues. One of these topics is heavy metals in food, particularly those foods designed for infants and toddlers.

In March 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy Committee on Oversight and Reform published a report titled “Baby Foods Are Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury.” The report examines the levels of inorganic arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury in certain baby food brands. In response to this heightened attention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published its Closer to Zero: Action Plan for Baby Foods, which identifies actions the agency will take to reduce exposure to toxic elements as much as possible from foods eaten by babies and young children.

We invite you to join us at FMI’s Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Conference where Hogan Lovells’ Elizabeth Fawell will lead a thoughtful session around baby foods and other developing regulatory issues. Learn about recent activity surrounding heavy metals from Congress and FDA, what to expect in the coming years, and how to prepare to navigate these dynamic developments. Fawell notes, “With class action lawsuits, state attorney general inquiries, congressional investigations and a federal action plan focusing on this issue, the food industry needs to understand the landscape and its implications.”

In addition to these developing regulatory issues, we will examine what future concerns might be on the horizon. Will this increased scrutiny extend to other chemical hazards? Will the focus remain on baby and toddler foods, or do we need to consider these risks in a wider variety of foods? We hope that you will join us for this informative session.

