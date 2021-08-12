(Online) E-learning Market Size & Share 2021 Rise at 14.6 % CGAR, Will Register $374.3 Bn by 2026, According to FnF Research

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global E-learning Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 144 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 374.3 Billion by 2026, at 14.6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Aptara, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Cornerstone, Citrix Education, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Microsoft Corporation and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "E-learning Market By Provider (Content Provider and Service Provider), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), by Course (Primary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Online Certification and Professional Course, Test Preparation), by Enterprise (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and By Region Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global E-learning Market size & share expected to reach to USD 374.3 Billion by 2026 from USD 144 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global E-learning Market: Overview

The Global E-learning Device Market Is Powered By Economic Development, Technological Advancement, Internet Penetration, Continuous Demand for Skilling, Re-skilling, and Upskilling.

E-learning or electronic learning is an activity of learning or training through digital resources. E-learning is based on formalized education but is provided on electronic devices such as a computer, mobile, and other handheld devices. When it comes to education there are two types formal and informal, E-learning was the part of the informal education system but nowadays the boundaries between two systems are getting blur and it is catering to the needs of both the system. Important factors for the rise in e-learning and its adoption rate are telecommunication revolution due to penetration of internet services, development of multimedia by use of images, videos, and graphics have played important role in increasing the engagement of pupils, e-learning also became popular due to affordable digital devices which played an important role to strengthen the pull factor, improvements in learning management solutions like a transition to the cloud has increased its functionality and reliability. All these factors have made e-learning a popular mode of education.

The E-learning market is bifurcated into various categories like primary and secondary supplemental education, higher education, test preparation, reskilling and online certification market, and language and casual learning. The current user base of the e-learning platform consists of students and working professionals. Primary and secondary supplemental education is dominated by students whereas the reskilling and online certification category is dominated by working professionals, and the test preparation category is dominated by both students and working professionals. The E-learning market is catered by a variety of players ranging from small and medium players to large corporations. It is seen that the test preparation category has the presence of small and medium-sized enterprises whereas the reskilling and online certification category is dominated by large corporations. During the period of the pandemic when most of the people preferred to stay at home, it was seen that trend of casual learning such as music, storytelling, drawing, etc. started emerging and became very popular in recent times. Though this section is yet to be organized, it is anticipated that with more penetration of the digital revolution, this section will play an important role in the growth of the e-learning market.

Global E-learning Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 144 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 374.3 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 14.6 % from 2020-2026 Base Year 2019 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Aptara, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Cornerstone, Citrix Education, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, and Others Segments Covered Provider Analysis, Deployment Mode, Course Analysis, Enterprise Analysis, and Regional Segmentation Analysis Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Growth Factors, Dynamics & Drivers

The demand for E-learning is expected to be driven by a variety of factors. The important factor for the growth of e-learning is the telecommunication revolution which has the internet affordable and accessible to vast populations. Similarly, the digital revolution has resulted in affordable electronic devices that have increased the demand for e-learning. E-learning is also playing an important role in strengthening the primary and supplementary education system. Defects informal education system is minimized by utilizing the tools offered by the digital education system. It has helped to move away from one size fits all approach and paved the way for providing customized education that has played an important role in increasing learnability. Additionally, rapid transformation in technology and disruptive innovations has led to the tremendous demand for continuous skilling and upskilling to stay relevant in the job market. this in turn has increased the demand for professional courses through an e-learning platform. However, the increase in screen time and rising concerns related to it is one of the important restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Global E-learning Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, the APAC region will show considerable growth in the market owing to increased demand from India and China due to the increasing literacy rate, high youth population, and government initiative to bridge the digital divide. Similarly, North America and Europe will drive the e-learning market through technological development and innovations. Lain America and Africa region will also register growth due to demand from primary and supplementary education.

Browse the full “E-learning Market By Provider (Content Provider and Service Provider), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), by Course (Primary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Online Certification and Professional Course, Test Preparation), by Enterprise (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and By Region Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-learning-market

The taxonomy of the E-learning Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global E-learning Market: Provider Analysis

Content Provider

Service Provider

Global E-learning Market: Deployment Mode Analysis

Cloud

On-premise

Global E-learning Market: Course Analysis

Primary and Secondary Education

Higher Education

Online Certification and Professional Course

Test Preparation

Global E-learning Market: Enterprise Analysis

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Key Recommendations from Analysts

There is a huge demand for E-learning as it can be customized according to one's pace of learning and understanding and it offers various tools that increase the engagement of the learners.

APAC region is anticipated to have a larger share of the E-learning market in the upcoming years.

Online Certificate and Professional course segments are seen as major driving segments of the market in the forecast period.

