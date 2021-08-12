Innovative Boating App Deckee Launches in the US, Announcing Partnership with National Safe Boating Council

Deckee combines official information and alerts with crowdsourced reports into one intuitive app The CEO of Deckee, Mike McKiernan The app for safe boating

Leading Australian boating app aims to make waterways safer throughout USA

Our mission at Deckee is to keep everyone safe and informed on the water. Everything we do aims to make a positive impact and ultimately reduce loss of life, injuries and accidents on the water.” — Mike McKiernan

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian company Deckee today announced the official launch of their free app and safe boating platform in the United States. This coincides with a new partnership with the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), which will see the organizations collaborate on promoting safe boating and responsible boat ownership across America. Deckee, the recommended boating app of the Boating Industry Association (BIA) of Australia and various government authorities, provides boaters with the tools to stay safe and informed on the water.

The app, which is continuously augmented, contains maritime data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), over 54,000 aids to navigation from the United States Coast Guard (USCG), 4000 nautical chart features and weather information such as wind, tides, and swell. Deckee promises the app will remain free for all users.

“Our mission at Deckee is to keep everyone safe and informed on the water. Everything we do aims to make a positive impact and ultimately reduce loss of life, injuries and accidents through assisting boaters in taking proper safety precautions when out on the water.” said Deckee Founder and CEO Mike McKiernan.

The USCG reports there are 15.8 million recreational boats in use in the U.S. Within the past year, there has been a significant increase in boating accidents and fatalities. According to the 2020 Boating Safety Statistics Report, there were 767 boating fatalities in the USA in 2020, an increase of 25.1 percent from 2019. Deckee provides the tools necessary for new or experienced boaters to help them take proper safety precautions before getting underway and while out on the water.

Founded in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council Serves as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating.

"A strategic partnership with Deckee has the potential to equip the NSBC with unprecedented boating insights. Current and relevant data can be used effectively to inform our recreational boating safety marketing and outreach strategies and initiatives," said Peg Phillips, Executive Director of the National Safe Boating Council.

Features and benefits of Deckee include:

Displaying speed, distance, and heading in real-time to improve situational awareness and assist with navigation

Usage of satellite mapping that provides clear imagery of waterways, updated regularly with crowd-sourced information

Access to current conditions, weather forecasts, tide information and points of interest i.e. public mooring locations, anchorages, boat ramps and speed zones

The ability for users to contribute their own knowledge, by providing updates on points of interest, marine facilities and services, to help improve the map for the community.



The Deckee App is free via Google Play or the Apple Store. For more information on Deckee, visit www.deckee.com.



High resolution photos for press use:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/d83bwci79t5ff6g/AAAR9bC7zguklVqd5sExaGv5a?dl=0

About Deckee:

Deckee is the maker of the leading boating safety app providing boaters the tools to stay safe and informed on the water. To help boaters take proper safety precautions before getting underway and correctly judge conditions while they are out on the water, the app provides maritime data from NOAA, aids to navigation from USCG and weather information including wind, tides and swell. The satellite mapping provides clear and crisp imagery of waterways and is constantly being updated with crowd-sourced information. Deckee is continually improving and adding features, with the goal to encourage boaters from all walks of life to enjoy the water as safely as possible.

###

If you would like more information please contact: