Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.6% and Forecast to 2030 | AMR

Automotive ECU market share to reach $49.89 bn by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The report demonstrates stakeholders with different technologies and applications.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the global automotive electronic control unit (AECU) market is estimated to reach $49,893 million by 2022 from $32,054 million in 2015. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @AECU is a type of embedded system that is used to control electrical components in vehicles. The global AECU market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for automotive, developments related to manufacturing of low-cost ECUs, and rise in demand for advanced features in vehicles. The market growth is driven by rise in demand for electric & hybrid electric vehicles and need for advanced driver assistance features. However, increase in complexity of automotive ECU hampers the market growth.Power steering system was the dominant segment, accounting for 20.92% share of the total market in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Engine management system market is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 7.5% in the near future.To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @The passenger cars segment showed the highest growth rate in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, followed by the utility vehicle segment and commercial vehicle segment. The demand for advanced features in vehicles and development of low-cost ECUs are expected to propel the growth of the AECU market.Asia-Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.63% from 2016 to 2022.Request for Customization of this Report @Key Findings of the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market:In 2015, power steering system segment led the overall AECU market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.Passenger car segment dominated the market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.Key players that operate in the market are Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli Spa (Italy), and Pektron Group Limited (UK).About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.